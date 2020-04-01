Quantcast

Inspectors find invasive moth eggs on ship at Baltimore port

By: Associated Press April 1, 2020

BALTIMORE — Agriculture specialists discovered eggs from a nonnative species of moth known to harm plant life onboard a cargo ship that docked at the Port of Baltimore this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday. U.S. Department of Agriculture experts determined the eggs were laid by an Asian gypsy moth, a “voracious pest” that ...

