Gun background checks smash records amid pandemic fears

By: Associated Press Lisa Marie Pane April 2, 2020

Background checks required to buy firearms have spiked to record numbers in the past month, fueled by a run on guns from Americans worried about their safety during the coronavirus crisis. According to figures from the FBI, 3.7 million background checks were done in March — the most for a single month since the system began ...

