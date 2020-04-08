Quantcast

Judge awards $30.7 million to Baltimore police, fire retirees

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 8, 2020

A Baltimore judge on Tuesday awarded $30.7 million to retired and retirement-eligible city police and firefighters in compensation for changes Baltimore made to its pension system that eliminated a stock market-based benefit. Baltimore City Circuit Judge Julie R. Rubin’s award has been stayed pending an appeal by the city. Counsel for the police and firefighters said ...

