Julian Hernandez | Crosby Marketing Communications

Julian Hernandez has joined the health practice at Crosby Marketing Communications as a vice president. He will lead strategic development of branding and enrollment campaigns, stakeholder engagement programs, and behavior change initiatives on behalf of leading for-profit and nonprofit health organizations.

Hernandez has 20 years of marketing experience working across the health care ecosystem. He previously worked at Crosby as an Account Director, before moving to the West Coast in 2016 to serve as the lead Client Engagement Officer at Maricich Health, a healthcare branding agency in Los Angeles.

He has led large-scale integrated campaigns and multicultural outreach programs for health plans, hospitals and health systems, and for industry service providers that operate in markets across the country. Hernandez began his career at Ogilvy & Mather in New York, followed by Foote, Cone & Belding in Los Angeles, working on brands including Bristol Meyers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Hilton Hotels.

