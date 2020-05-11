Quantcast

Md. experience shows challenges facing US call for nursing home tests

By: Staff and Wire Reports May 11, 2020

The White House is recommending that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for the new coronavirus in the next two weeks, a step that had been announced in Maryland by Gov. Larry Hogan in late April. But if Maryland’s experience is any indication, widespread nursing home testing has its own set of challenges. Vice President ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo