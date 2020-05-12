Quantcast

UnitedHealthcare files to rejoin Md. health insurance exchange

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2020

UnitedHealthcare, the nation's largest private health insurer, which fled the state’s individual market in 2017, has filed to rejoin two other carriers in providing policies through the Maryland health insurance exchange. Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the insurer intends to offer individual health plans through Maryland Health Connection in 2021. Currently, only two insurers – CareFirst BlueCross ...

