Quantcast

COVID-19 testing without doctor’s order now available at all Baltimore County testing sites

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2020

Baltimore County will now offer COVID-19 tests at all of its testing sites without a doctor’s order. In order to ensure efficient operations, residents will be required to call the County’s COVID-19 hotline to make an appointment. Previously, tests at county testing sites were only available to individuals with a doctor’s order. Baltimore County Health Officer ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo