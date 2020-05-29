Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop completes sale, $44.253 M financing for Ga. multifamily property

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it completed the sale and structured $44.253 million in financing for the Century New Holland, a resort-style apartment community in Gainesville, the primary business center in Georgia. The assignment was completed on behalf of Centennial Holding Company, which has acquired and financed two additional assets, Century Avenues in Lakeland, ...

