Quantcast

Judge dismisses defamation lawsuits filed by Del. Impallaria

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 2, 2020

A Harford County Circuit Court judge has dismissed two defamation lawsuits filed by Del. Rick Impallaria. Impallaria, a Republican in his fifth term representing Baltimore and Harford counties, filed suits against two fellow Republicans, Christopher Biggs and Carol Kiple, after both filed complaints with the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics. Judge Angela Eaves dismissed the defamation lawsuits ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo