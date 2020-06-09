Quantcast

Hogan names new port executive director, state highway administrator

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday announced the appointment of new leaders at the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA) and State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA). Transportation Secretary Greg Slater appointed William P. Doyle, a former U.S. Federal Maritime Commissioner, to lead the Port of Baltimore as the new executive director of the Maryland Port ...

