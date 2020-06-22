Quantcast

George Washington statue in Baltimore defaced with red paint

By: Associated Press June 22, 2020

A statue and memorial to George Washington in Baltimore has been vandalized with red paint. The Baltimore Sun reports that the memorial in Druid Hill Park in northwest Baltimore also had the words "Destroy Racists" and the initials for the Black Lives Matter movement written on the base. Police said Sunday morning that they had not received ...

