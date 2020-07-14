Quantcast

Baltimore killer urges justices to hear ineffective-assistance claim

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 14, 2020

A convicted murderer has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn his conviction because his attorney failed to request a jury instruction on the defense of alibi after four people testified at trial that he was most likely not at the 2003 Baltimore-area slaying. Had it been requested, the alibi jury instruction would have ...

