Lamone: Absentee ballot applications to be mailed this month

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 4, 2020

The first batch of more than 4 million absentee ballot applications will be mailed in less than three weeks, according to the state’s top election official. The announcement came late Tuesday in a letter from state Elections Administrator Linda Lamone in a two-page letter to Gov. Larry Hogan.  Lamone, responding to a Aug. 3 letter from Hogan, ...

