2020 Reader Ranking winners announced

The winners of The Daily Record’s 2020 Reader Rankings have been announced. We received more than 20,500 votes from July 1 through July 28.

The top three winners for each sub-category in nine different categories have been released. The winners will be recognized, and the top winners will be announced, in a series of videos posted online and to The Daily Record social media channels each weekday from Oct. 5 to Oct. 15. A publication listing all winners will be published on Oct. 16 in The Daily Record.

The schedule of the videos is:

Oct. 5: Business Services

Oct. 6: Education

Oct. 7: Entertainment

Oct. 8:Finance / Accounting / Insurance Providers

Oct. 9: Health Care

Oct. 12: Law and Legal Services

Oct. 13: Made in Maryland

Oct. 14: Real Estate

Oct. 15: Technology

Readers nominated their favorite businesses during the nomination round May 4 to May 25. We received more than 4,000 nominations. The top five nominees in each sub-category advanced to the voting round.

To see the complete list of winners visit the ballot here.