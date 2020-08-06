Quantcast

2020 Reader Ranking winners announced

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2020

The winners of The Daily Record’s 2020 Reader Rankings have been announced. We received more than 20,500 votes from July 1 through July 28.

The top three winners for each sub-category in nine different categories have been released. The winners will be recognized, and the top winners will be announced, in a series of videos posted online and to The Daily Record social media channels each weekday from Oct. 5 to Oct. 15. A publication listing all winners will be published on Oct. 16 in The Daily Record.

The schedule of the videos is:

  • Oct. 5: Business Services
  • Oct. 6: Education
  • Oct. 7: Entertainment
  • Oct. 8:Finance / Accounting / Insurance Providers
  • Oct. 9: Health Care
  • Oct. 12: Law and Legal Services
  • Oct. 13: Made in Maryland
  • Oct. 14: Real Estate
  • Oct. 15: Technology

Readers nominated their favorite businesses during the nomination round May 4 to May 25. We received more than 4,000 nominations. The top five nominees in each sub-category advanced to the voting round.

To see the complete list of winners visit the ballot here.

