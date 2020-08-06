Barnett Q. Brooks | Smithey Law Group

Smithey Law Group LLC, a law practice focusing exclusively on employment law, appointed Barnett Q. Brooks as an of counsel attorney.

A native of Maryland, Brooks served as a detective in the Baltimore Police Department before obtaining his law degree from the University of Baltimore and earning admission to the Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida Bar. He brings over 30 years of experience to Smithey, having represented both employers and employees in more than 3,000 discrimination cases throughout his time in private practice, at multiple employment law firms, and most recently as Senior Counsel in the Employment Law Group of Johns Hopkins Health System.

At Smithey, Brooks will assist clients in matters including discrimination based on age, gender, national origin, race, religion, and disability accommodation; wrongful discharge and retaliation; employment agreements and wage and hour issues; and sexual harassment.

