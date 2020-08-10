Quantcast

Md. moves to consolidate polling places in November

While expressing concerns, Hogan grants elections board request

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 10, 2020

The State Board of Elections can move forward with a proposal to create large voting centers after Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation Monday afternoon. Hogan, in signing off on the proposal, still expressed reservations. "I remain very concerned that the board's decision to close nearly 80% of the polls will have the potential of creating long ...

