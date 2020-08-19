Quantcast

Md. election officials fear local boards failing to recruit poll workers

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 19, 2020

Maryland election officials Wednesday blasted their local counterparts for not providing critical information on how they are recruiting election judges. Some said they are concerned about continued reports that local boards are telling some potential election judge volunteers to come back later. The critical comments come as  Maryland State Board of Election officials say they will ...

