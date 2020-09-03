Michael Mahon | Penn-Mar Services

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020

mahon-mike-penn-mar-servicesMichael Mahon was named chief financial officer of Penn-Mar Services, a provider of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Mahon comes to Penn-Mar after an extensive executive career with multiple healthcare-related private companies across the region.

As CFO of Penn-Mar, he will be responsible for managing the financial team across the Penn-Mar enterprise and serve as a strategic thought partner to president and CEO Greg Miller, regarding resource management and financial planning. Mahon’s insights will also be leveraged to help shape Penn-Mar policy development, filling the position of executive director of Penn-Mar Development Corporation, and as a member and officer of the Penn-Mar Foundation Board.

