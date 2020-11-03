Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Digital data and the legal system

By: Tom Baden November 3, 2020

In today’s world, data reigns supreme. Almost everything involved with communication, transportation and computation is stored in some form or fashion in the digital data netherworld, and as a result it is becoming commonplace for the government and private entities to collect and dump tremendous amounts of digital information during the course of litigation. Sometimes this ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo