Hogan warns of surge but holds off on reimposing restrictions

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland will not be subject to increased restrictions — yet — even as state officials say increases in the virus are raising alarms. Gov. Larry Hogan called on local officials to do more in the way of enforcing existing restrictions, including mask use and social gatherings. Currently, Allegany and Dorchester counties are seeing some of ...

