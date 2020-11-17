Quantcast

Virginia man gets 12 years for threatening woman he abducted

By: Associated Press November 17, 2020

A Virginia man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for kidnapping a woman and trying to have her killed to keep her from testifying against him, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

