Maryland courts to further restrict operations

By: Associated Press November 25, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Judiciary will further restrict courtroom operations and reduce the types of cases that will be heard virtually or in person due to the surge in coronavirus cases. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an order Tuesday night to return district and circuit courts in the state to Phase II ...

