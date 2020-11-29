Quantcast

Md. Black lawmakers say sports betting must include minority equity

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 29, 2020

The leader of one of the largest blocs of votes in the Maryland General Assembly said Black lawmakers in Annapolis may not support efforts to create sports betting in the state if it does not include the ability for minority ownership. More than six in 10 voters earlier this month approved a change to the Maryland ...

