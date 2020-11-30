Quantcast

Lockheed Martin acquires i3 Hypersonics portfolio

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2020

Bethesdsa-based  global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin has closed its acquisition of the Hypersonics portfolio of Integration Innovation Inc. (i3), a software and systems engineering company based in Huntsville, Alabama. This acquisition expands Lockheed Martin's capabilities to design, develop and product integrated hypersonic weapon systems for its customers. This expands Lockheed Martin's capabilities to design, develop and product ...

