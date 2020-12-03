Quantcast

US service sector growth slows for 2nd straight month

By: Associated Press By Matt Ott December 3, 2020

SILVER SPRING — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, registered its sixth consecutive month of expansion in November. The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its index of services activity declined slightly to a reading of 55.9 last month, from a reading of 56.6 in October. Readings above 50 represent expansion in services ...

