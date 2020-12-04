Quantcast

Jobless Marylanders could find success in manufacturing, experts say

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 4, 2020

Could manufacturing jobs be a part of Maryland’s economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic? Experts say yes — but only if workers know that those positions exist. Maryland has an ideal infrastructure to act as a manufacturing hub, economist Anirban Basu, chairman & CEO of Sage Policy Group, told viewers at a webinar hosted by the Regional Manufacturing Institute ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo