Cambria Hotels awards 2 Tennessee franchises

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2020

Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc. Tuesday awarded franchise agreements to Victor Patel of VRL Hotels to develop new Cambria Hotels in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. These agreements further the upscale brand's traction in Tennessee, which includes the already open Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown as well as soon-to-open Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport and a future property in Nashville's West End neighborhood. These proposed hotels will join other Cambria locations in ...

