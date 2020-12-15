Susan C. Stevenson | Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research

Susan C. Stevenson, executive director in the exploratory disease area in the chemical biology and therapeutics department at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, was named to the McDaniel College Board of Trustees.

Susan C. Stevenson, Ashland, Massachusetts, is a 1985 alumna of McDaniel College with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a minor in biology.

With more than 30 years of experience in drug discovery in the development of multiple therapeutic modalities, Stevenson prioritizes mentoring to support the next generation of scientific leaders within Novartis as well as in the larger scientific community. She supports diversity and inclusion initiatives and employee resource groups focused on developing cross-cultural awareness and advancing women in leadership positions.

In 2016, Stevenson was honored as a Novartis Leading Scientist in recognition of her leadership, innovation, and research excellence.

