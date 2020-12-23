Quantcast

Union: Aparent building explosion traps workers in Baltimore

By: Associated Press December 23, 2020

Two people were trapped in scaffolding Wednesday in Baltimore following an apparent explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore, the union representing firefighters in the area said.

