Karen Cherry | The Howard Hughes Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2021

cherry-karen-howard-hughes-corpKaren Cherry, vice president of office leasing for The Howard Hughes Corporation, has been elected to the Board of Directors of NAIOP Maryland.

The local association has approximately 400 members and represents the interests of the commercial real estate industry throughout the State of Maryland. Part of NAIOP, a network of approximately 55 chapters in North America, the association is comprised of commercial real estate development companies and professionals engaged with affiliated service companies including the architectural, brokerage, construction, interior design and law industries.

