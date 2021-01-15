Quantcast

Rare sedition charge gains interest after Capitol attack

By: Associated Press Larry Neumeister January 15, 2021

NEW YORK — A Civil War-era sedition law being dusted off for potential use in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was last successfully deployed a quarter-century ago in the prosecution of Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks. An Egyptian cleric, Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, and nine followers were convicted in 1995 ...

