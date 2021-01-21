Grason M. Wiggins | MMHA

Grason M. Wiggins Esq. was named senior government affairs manager with the Maryland Multi-Housing Association.

Wiggins brings a diverse background to MMHA that will enhance its legislative and advocacy services within the multi-housing industry and the communities it serves.

As senior government affairs manager for MMHA, Wiggins will be responsible for all legislative affairs activities in Maryland.

His duties include working with outside consultants on all state legislative and regulatory activities; fostering campaign activities and relationships with specific elected officials through contributions and active participation in fundraising processes; and coordinating government affairs activities on the federal level with national affiliates. Furthermore, Wiggins will be responsible for promoting MMHA and the rental housing industry to members, legislators, the media and the public at large.

