Raymond L. Gambrill | Miller, Miller & Canby

Attorney Raymond L. Gambrill joined the litigation group at Miller, Miller & Canby.

He focuses his practice in business, commercial and real estate litigation, as well as criminal defense litigation.

Prior to joining Miller, Miller & Canby, Gambrill worked in private practice focusing on landlord-tenant law, and was primarily responsible for the representation of landlords in the review of lease agreements, and the litigation of summary ejectment actions, wrongful detainer actions, tenant hold over actions and breach of lease actions.

Earlier in his career, Gambrill served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Montgomery County. During his time in the State’s Attorneys’ Office, he was a member of the District Court Division, where he successfully litigated criminal and traffic matters. He began his legal career as a judicial law clerk for Judge John W. Debelius III in Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

A graduate of the Leadership Development Academy of the Montgomery County Bar Association, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Hampton University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

