Daryl J. Sidle and David McManus | Baxter Baker

Daryl J. Sidle and David McManus of Baxter Baker were recognized as a 2021 Super Lawyer.

Sidle was singled out for his work in business and corporation law. He has more than 30 years of experience representing individuals and businesses in complex tax, business and estate planning transactions.

As one of the principal drafters of Maryland’s limited liability company act, Daryl has extensive experience negotiating and drafting operating agreements for LLCs.

McManus was recognized for his work in medical malpractice and defense law.

He handles a variety of health care law matters, including the defense of health care providers in medical malpractice litigation and general representation of hospitals and physicians on issues involving physician licensing and discipline, confidentiality of medical records, informed consent, guardianships, physician licensing and discipline and termination of life-sustaining measures.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.