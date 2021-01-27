Quantcast

Luther Martin, among Md.’s finest lawyers

By: Paul Mark Sandler January 27, 2021

Luther Martin (1748-1826) was one of the most distinguished lawyers in Maryland history and among the most distinguished lawyers in U.S. history. Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, in his book “Grand Inquests: The Historic Impeachments of Justice Samuel Chase and President Andrew Johnson,” called Martin “one of the great lawyers in American history, and also ...

