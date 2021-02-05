Quantcast

U.S. trade deficit rises to 12-year high of $679B

By: Daily Record Staff Paul Wiseman February 5, 2021

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit rose 17.7% last year to $679 billion, highest since 2008, as the coronavirus disrupted global commerce and confounded then-President Donald Trump's attempts to rebalance America's trade with the rest of the world. The gap between the value of the goods and services the United States sells abroad and what it ...

