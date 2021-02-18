Quantcast

With courts reopening, lawyers need vaccination priority, Md. bar group says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 18, 2021

Maryland lawyers should be given priority for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as courthouses are set to reopen next month and jury trials are scheduled to resume in April, the state’s bar association writes in a letter being circulated among local attorney groups seeking the profession’s prioritization to ensure the safe resumption of court operations. Currently, only judges, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo