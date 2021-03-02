Jeffrey Rink, David Curtin and Wayne Gearhart | Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group announces changes to its leadership team.

Jeffrey Rink, a senior vice president, was promoted to executive vice president with the added oversight of administrative operations, customer service, and the special investigative unit.

Joining Harford Mutual in 2009, Rink has transformed its business development team and oversaw the successful expansion and new office in their Southern Region.

In recent years, Rink’s leadership was essential in the creation of distinct foundation, middle-market, and large business units and the development and implementation of the new online rating system RapidWrite and Agent Portal.

As executive vice president, he will continue to foster innovation in strategic planning and support the company’s vision and growth plans. Rink has over 30 years of insurance experience with national carriers including Travelers and Great American Insurance. He holds the CPCU designation and a bachelor’s degree from McDaniel College.

Assistant Vice President of Underwriting David Curtin and Assistant Vice President of Claims Wayne Gearhart have also been promoted to Vice President.

Curtin joined Harford Mutual in February 2019 and has been instrumental in realigning the company’s foundation unit, analyzing profitability by segment, and preparing Harford Mutual for the responsible introduction of predictive analytics.

Curtin has more than 30 years of experience with both mutual and stock insurance carriers. Originally from Sauk City, Wisconsin, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration/Economics from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater and a Master of Business Administration from Northern Illinois University. Curtin holds the CPCU, CIC, CRM, AIM and AINS designations.

Gearhart joined the company in September 2019 from Westfield Insurance, bringing over 25 years of claims perspective to his role. While at Westfield, Gearhart led the $1.9 billion company through an operational and claims technology transformation, one of his key strategic goals at Harford Mutual. Gearhart serves as a mentor for the Harford Mutual Leadership program and is an advisor to the company’s Innovation Chamber. He earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Ohio State University and received his CPCU designation in 1999.

