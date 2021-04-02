Quantcast

Senators scold and chastise Schrader, then confirm him to health post

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 2, 2021

If Friday's vote to confirm Dennis Schrader as the new state health secretary was easy, the nearly hour-long debate before his approval raises the question: What would difficult look like? The Maryland Senate voted 45-2 to confirm Gov Larry Hogan's pick for the post. The lopsided vote of approval, however, obscures deep-seated concerns and fiery criticism ...

