Md. lawmakers craft sports betting measure

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 6, 2021

Sports betting in Maryland could be a reality by the end of the year as part of a Senate proposal that would offer an unlimited number of coveted mobile licenses as well as licenses for smaller operators. The changes, if approved by the full Senate, sets up a potential conference committee with the House in an ...

