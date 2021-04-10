Quantcast

General Assembly overrides Hogan’s veto, enacts police reforms

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 10, 2021

The Maryland General Assembly on Saturday overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto and enacted police reform proposals intended to curtail deadly and excessive force, limit the use of no-knock warrants and make the police disciplinary process subject to greater civilian oversight. The Senate and House of Delegate’s votes followed nationwide protests of police brutality that followed the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo