Continental Realty Corp. acquires Nashville building for $36M

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, Thursday acquired the property at 111 Broadway in Nashvillel Tennessee, a 50,303-square-foot mixed-use property anchored by Rock Bottom Brewery. The asset, acquired from Tower Investments, Inc., is 100% leased and represents CRC’s second investment in the greater Nashville marketplace. CRC also owns Fortress Grove ...

