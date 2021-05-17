Quantcast

Supreme Court remands Baltimore’s suit against Big Oil to 4th Circuit

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 17, 2021

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived Big Oil’s bid to have Baltimore’s climate change lawsuit against about two dozen fossil fuel companies litigated in federal rather than state court. In a 7-1 decision, the justices ruled that the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had applied too narrow a standard for federal court jurisdiction over the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo