Christopher Mills | Cecil College

Christopher Mills was named vice president of finance and administration at Cecil College following a nationwide search.

Mills brings more than 15 years of managerial and supervisory experience in maritime, industrial plant, facilities and construction environments to the role.

Mills is already familiar with the operations at Cecil College, having transitioned the Facilities Department’s services (maintenance, custodial, and grounds) from a third-party vendor of more than 15 years to in-house operations.

As the director of facilities and capital projects since January 2019, he was the lead on all facets of operations, from multi-million dollar operations and capital projects to forecasting and resource allocation to increase efficiencies throughout the institution. He directed and managed all phases of the College’s capital improvement program to include short-term and long-term strategic planning related to the College’s Master Plan, working with state and county agencies and representatives regarding the College’s capital program funding requirements.

