Quantcast

Uber says passenger solely responsible for Oxon Hill driver’s slaying

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 21, 2021

Uber cannot be held civilly responsible for the killing of one its drivers by a passenger in Oxon Hill two years ago, the ridesharing company stated Friday in moving to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of the driver’s three fatherless children in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. In papers filed with the court, Uber said ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo