Quantcast

Medical malpractice lawyer Snyder seeks dismissal of attempted extortion charge

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 22, 2021

Prominent but suspended Maryland medical malpractice attorney Stephen L. Snyder urged a federal judge to dismiss his indictment for attempted extortion.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo