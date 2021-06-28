Lindsey Weigle | Bluewater Advisory

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2021

weigle-lindsey-bluewater-advisoryBluewater Advisory announced that Lindsey Weigle has been promoted to managing partner, effective in July.

In addition to serving as project lead on various client engagements, Lindsey’s passion for individual and organizational development shows in her involvement in workshops, leadership programs and other group and individual training programs. Her biggest source of professional pride is being considered a trusted adviser to her clients.

