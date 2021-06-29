Kristen Koritzer | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC) , a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, promoted Kristen Koritzer to property accountant.

Formerly community manager at Northwood Ridge Apartments in Baltimore, Koritzer has worked for CRC since 2016.

In her new role with the company, Koritzer will be responsible for handling day-to-day property accounting functions, including assembling monthly and year-end packages, bank reconciliations, accruals, reclasses, budgets and lender reporting.

Koritzer has more than 13 years of business and real estate experience including experience as a Customer Service Representative for Mariner Finance and a Leasing Consultant for Home Properties. She earned an Associate of Arts degree in General Studies from the Community College of Baltimore County and is scheduled to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Maryland in the Spring of next year.

