De facto parenthood requires both parents’ consent, Md. high court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 15, 2021

An adult intimately involved in a child’s upbringing cannot be regarded as a “de facto parent” with a claim to visitation or a share of custody unless both of the youngster’s legal parents consented to and fostered the child’s parent-like relationship with the individual, a divided Maryland high court ruled this week. In its 5-2 decision, ...

