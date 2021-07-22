Kim Schatzel

President

Towson University



After some 20 years as an entrepreneur and corporate executive, Kim Schatzel began her academic career as an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Michigan, Dearborn. After serving in various leadership posts at various universities, she took over as president of Towson University in January 2016.

“I’m one of only a small percentage of university presidents with more than 20 years of experience in both the corporate and academic sectors,” Schatzel said.

She recalled meeting her doctoral adviser when she began her Ph.D. program at Michigan State. She admits that, at age 38, she was “not your typical doctoral student,” but her adviser encouraged her, promising to make her his research assistant.

“Without his encouragement I would not have taken that leap,” she said. “It was then that I knew I could become an influential leader and impact others in the same way.”

Schatzel said she was inspired by the way the entire Towson campus community came together to support each other and the students during the pandemic.

“The past year has proven that you need a strong team of leaders around you in order to be an effective leader,” she said. “One of my strengths as a leader is the ability to put a strong team around me. I pride myself in building a strong team. But you also need to be patient.

“My advice to leaders in leading through crisis: Ask for help, set boundaries and remember that self-care is very important.

Among other honors, Schatzel serves on the board of directors for the University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center, the CollegeBound Foundation, Greater Baltimore Committee and the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education